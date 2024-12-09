- Home
NAB (R) Sub-Office GB, Gilgit Organizes Seminar On"Uniting With Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow's Integrity"
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) NAB (R) Sub-Office GB organized a Seminar on the topic of "Uniting with Youth against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow's Integrity" on the eve of International Anti-Corruption Day, 2024, at Karakoram International University (KIU) Gilgit.
9th December is celebrated across the globe as "Anti-Corruption Day to spread awareness against the evil of corruption and to highlight the positive role played by countries in the eradication of this menace. Pakistan being the signatory to the legally binding multilateral treaty, ie United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), celebrates the "Anti-Corruption Day" on 9th December of each year in consonance with the rest of the world.
Additional Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan, Capt (R) Mushtaq Ahmed was the Chief Guest of the Seminar while Dr Abdul Razzaq, Acting Vice Chancellor KIU, Ms Shaista Ghazi, Director Anti-Corruption Establishment, GB and Dr Qamar Abbas, Provost KIU as guest speakers alongwith numerous notables from various walks of life, senior Professors and students of KIU attended the Seminar.
Assistant Director NAB (R) Sub-Office GB, Mr.
Saeed Ahmed delivered welcome speech on the occasion. He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest, distinguished guest speakers, respectable faculty and all the students for joining to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day.
He highlighted that NAB being an apex Anti-Corruption Organization has been given the responsibility of eradication of corruption through a holistic approach of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement; which has created a potent deterrence, against corruption in the country. The Chief Guest in his address lauded NAB's role and emphasized on self accountability. Furthermore, he stated that youth can play a vital role in eradication of corruption from our beloved country.
Distinguished Guest speakers Dr Abdul Razzaq, Acting Vice Chancellor KIU, Ms Shaista Ghazi, Director Anti-Corruption Establishment, GB and Dr Qamar Abbas, Provost KIU also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of NAB in curbing corruption.
In the end, Awareness Walk was arranged which was attended by large number of students, academia and guest speakers to show their commitment against the menace of corruption.
