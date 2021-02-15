NAB raids AC, Mukhtiarkar offices, takes land records

A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided the offices of Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided the offices of Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad here on Monday.

According to the official sources, the NAB team took away land records from the two offices and questioned the officers and staff.

The officials informed that the raid was carried out in connection with an ongoing investigation against Pakistan Peoples Party's Qasimabad MPA Jam Khan Shoro.