The PML-N Spokesperson says that the NAB officials carried out raids at companies’ offices owned by Sharif family in Model Town, questioning them to share what they have taken from there.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has conducted raids at offices of companies owned by Sharif family, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb says .

Talking to a local tv, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that anti-graft body carried out raids at offices of different companies owned by Sharif family and took record into their custody.

“The NAB raided at 55-K and 91-F—the place where the family has established its companies’ offices in Model Town,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She also questioned the NAB officials to tell that what they took from the companies’ offices during their raids. Later, talking to the reporters, she said that the raids were carried out at 12: 30 pm at the companies’ offices in Model Town.

“Tell us what you have taken from there?,” the PML-N leader asked the NAB officials.

However, the NAB did confirm the statement of PML-N spokesperson about its raid at the offices of the companies owned by Sharif family in Model Town.