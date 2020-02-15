UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Raids At Offices Of Sharif Family's Owned Companies: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:26 PM

NAB raids at offices of Sharif family's owned companies: Marriyum Aurangzeb

The PML-N Spokesperson says that the NAB officials carried out raids at  companies’ offices owned by Sharif family in Model Town, questioning them to share what they have taken from there.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has conducted raids at offices of companies owned by Sharif family, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb says .

Talking to a local tv, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that anti-graft body carried out raids at offices of different companies owned by Sharif family and took record into their custody.

“The NAB raided at 55-K and 91-F—the place where the family has established its companies’ offices in Model Town,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She also questioned the NAB officials to tell that what they took from the companies’ offices during their raids. Later, talking to the reporters, she said that the raids were carried out at 12: 30 pm at the companies’ offices in Model Town.

“Tell us what you have taken from there?,” the PML-N leader asked the NAB officials.

However, the NAB did confirm the statement of PML-N spokesperson about its raid at the offices of the companies owned by Sharif family in Model Town.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Family TV From

Recent Stories

Two Domestic Test Systems for Сoronavirus Identif ..

26 minutes ago

22 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

36 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends submis ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey collaboration in media to strengt ..

27 minutes ago

CPO inspects police station in Faisalabad

36 minutes ago

3 SHOs suspended over poor performance in Faisalab ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.