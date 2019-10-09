UrduPoint.com
NAB Raids CM Sindh's Adviser Ijaz Jakhrani's Home

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:56 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials raided the house of Chief Minister Sindh s adviser Ijaz Jakhrani s home in Karachi on late Tuesday night.Ijaz Jakhrani is being investigated by NAB in assets beyond means case.

The NAB officials confiscated some files and documents during the raid on Ijaz Jakhrani s home.On the other hand, a large numbers of Pakistan People s Party (PPP) workers and leaders, including Saeed Ghani, reached Ijaz Jakhrani s resident after getting information about the raid.

