NAB Raids Mukhtiarkar Office, Takes Land Record

Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:56 PM

A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided the office of Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad taluka here Thursday and took away the land record of 3 Dehs of Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided the office of Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad taluka here Thursday and took away the land record of 3 Dehs of Qasimabad.

An official source informed that the land record of Deh Jam Shoro, Deh Mirzapur and Deh Shah Bukhari was being investigated by the NAB.

The official said the NAB was checking the conversion of the agricultural lands for the residential and commercial purposes in the said areas.

The official disclosed that a connection of a political figure wasbeing investigated pertaining to the land issues.

