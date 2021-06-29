SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :NAB Sukkur on Tuesday raided the residence of Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Aijaz Khan Jakhrani in Jacobabad for his arrest.

According to NAB official, the NAB accused Jakhrani and four others for their involvement in a case of corruption of Rs740 million, whereas, Jakhrani and 12 others have also been facing corruption charges of Rs360 million in another reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the Accountability Court had indicted five accused on November 6, including Adviser to the CM Sindh on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, in assets beyond the income case.