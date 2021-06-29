UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Raids Residence Of CM's Advisor

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

NAB raids residence of CM's advisor

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :NAB Sukkur on Tuesday raided the residence of Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Aijaz Khan Jakhrani in Jacobabad for his arrest.

According to NAB official, the NAB accused Jakhrani and four others for their involvement in a case of corruption of Rs740 million, whereas, Jakhrani and 12 others have also been facing corruption charges of Rs360 million in another reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the Accountability Court had indicted five accused on November 6, including Adviser to the CM Sindh on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, in assets beyond the income case.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Sukkur Jacobabad November Million Court

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

33 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.