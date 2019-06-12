NAB raids Sharjeel Memon’s farmhouse in Tando Jam

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has raided Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s farmhouse in Hyderabad.

According to media reports, NAB teams arrived in the farmhouse of Sharjeel Memon in Tando Jam city near Hyderabad.

The technical personnel is also included in the NAB team.

The NAB team are measuring the land area of the farmhouse.

On Oct 23, 2017, the former provincial information minister was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after his bail plea was rejected in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at inflated rates by misusing his power.

Between July 2013 and June 2015, an amount of Rs5.76 billion was paid to seven advertisement agencies.

Almost four months after Memon's arrest, he was indicted last year in February along with former information secretary of Sindh Zulfiqar Ali Shalwani and 13 others in the aforementioned corruption reference.

According to the reference, Memon and the suspected persons have been accused of awarding contracts in violation of the law at exorbitant rates.