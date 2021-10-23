NAB raids treasury office, seizes record relating to fake pension bills, vouchers

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided the treasury office here on Saturday a day after arresting former District Accounts Officer (DAO) in Karachi on October 21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided the treasury office here on Saturday a day after arresting former District Accounts Officer (DAO) in Karachi on October 21.

The official sources informed that the treasury's record relating to the release of fake pension bills and refund vouchers were under the probe.

The official apprised that Magsi and another retired DAO Mushtaq Ahmed Shaikh were among 5 persons who were in the custody of NAB in the case in question.

He added that they together were facing charges of causing billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer by embezzling public funds.

An official of the Treasury Officer said their office remained closed on Saturday and Sunday but the NAB team called the officers and staff and in their presence the records were searched and seized.

According to him, the team reportedly remained in the office for around 5 hours. Shaikh was arrested in March, 2017, from his residence.

The raiding team of NAB had recovered cash and assets around Rs.1 billion from Shaikh.