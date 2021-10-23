UrduPoint.com

NAB Raids Treasury Office, Seizes Record Relating To Fake Pension Bills, Vouchers

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:57 PM

NAB raids treasury office, seizes record relating to fake pension bills, vouchers

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided the treasury office here on Saturday a day after arresting former District Accounts Officer (DAO) in Karachi on October 21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided the treasury office here on Saturday a day after arresting former District Accounts Officer (DAO) in Karachi on October 21.

The official sources informed that the treasury's record relating to the release of fake pension bills and refund vouchers were under the probe.

The official apprised that Magsi and another retired DAO Mushtaq Ahmed Shaikh were among 5 persons who were in the custody of NAB in the case in question.

He added that they together were facing charges of causing billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer by embezzling public funds.

An official of the Treasury Officer said their office remained closed on Saturday and Sunday but the NAB team called the officers and staff and in their presence the records were searched and seized.

According to him, the team reportedly remained in the office for around 5 hours. Shaikh was arrested in March, 2017, from his residence.

The raiding team of NAB had recovered cash and assets around Rs.1 billion from Shaikh.

Related Topics

Karachi National Accountability Bureau March October Sunday 2017 From Billion

Recent Stories

Moscow Expects Partners in Kosovo Settlement to As ..

Moscow Expects Partners in Kosovo Settlement to Assess Pristina's 'Provocation'

7 minutes ago
 MPA Nishat Daha passes away

MPA Nishat Daha passes away

8 minutes ago
 SU announces annual examinations tentative date at ..

SU announces annual examinations tentative date at affiliated colleges

8 minutes ago
 Transporters, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violatio ..

Transporters, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violation

8 minutes ago
 Pak-India match: CDA installs big screen at Amphit ..

Pak-India match: CDA installs big screen at Amphitheater F-9 park

13 minutes ago
 RCB checks 498 food outlets; imposes Rs 563,000 fi ..

RCB checks 498 food outlets; imposes Rs 563,000 fines on violators

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.