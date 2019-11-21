UrduPoint.com
NAB, Rawalpindi Arrests Chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society For Laundering Omni Group's Money

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:58 PM

NAB, Rawalpindi arrests chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society for laundering Omni group's money

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Thursday apprehended Chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Muhammad Aijaz Haroon for laundering money of Omni group and receiving Rs 144 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Thursday apprehended Chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Muhammad Aijaz Haroon for laundering money of Omni group and receiving Rs 144 million.

According press release, the suspect Muhammad Aijaz Haroon had created 12 fake plot files in the name of fictitious allottees by misusing his authority as chairman and secretary of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society (Kidney Hill).

The accused person also laundered unexplained money of Omni Group in grab of 12 fake plots files and received illegal gains Rs 144 million approximately from two fake bank accounts namely M/s Lucky International and M/s A-ONE international.

