NAB Rawalpindi arrests proclaimed offender

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ):National Accountability Bureau (Rawalpindi) Sub Office Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender Anwar Hussain for inflicting Rs 217.99 million losses to national exchequer.

According to NAB spokesman, the accused had been presented before the Judge Accountability Court, Gilgit.

The court had granted remand to NAB authorities for further proceedings into the case.

Reference against the accused person was filed in 2016 according to which accused along with National Bank officials, illegally and malafidely managed to clear goods from Custom Authorities without paying the custom duties and taxes, hence causing loss to the National Exchequer in the tune of Rs.217.99 Million.