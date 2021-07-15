NAB Rawalpindi contributes significantly in overall performance of Bureau: Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday said that NAB Rawalpindi, a flagship Regional Bureau, has always played an excellent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday said that NAB Rawalpindi, a flagship Regional Bureau, has always played an excellent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB.

Chairing a meeting to review the overall performance of NAB Rawalpindi from October 11, 2017 till to date at NAB Headquarters, he appreciated excellent performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of Rawalpindi bureau's Director General, Irfan Naeem Mangi and hoped that NAB Rawalpindi would continue to perform its responsibilities with same commitment and dedication as per law in future.

He said that NAB was committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases in order to recover looted money from big fish and bring them to justice.

Briefing the meeting, DG, NAB, Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi informed some 24,087 complaints had been registered in last three years, out of which 23,169 complains were disposed off while 1167 complaints are under process.

In last three years, NAB Rawalpindi had authorized 458 Complaint Verifications (CVs), of which 357 CVs had completed by NAB Rawalpindi while 145 Complaint Verifications were under process.

He informed the meeting that NAB Rawalpindi had authorized 239 Inquiries, out of which 156 Inquiries were completed by NAB Rawalpindi from October 11, 2017 till todate, while 156 Inquiries are under process.

He informed that, during the aforementioned period, NAB Rawalpindi had authorized some 98 investigations, out of which 44 investigations are under process.

Irfan Naeem Mangi apprised the meeting that NAB Rawalpindi had filed 94 references in various accountability courts, out of which 34 references were decided by the accountability courts, while 239 references were under trail in various accountability courts.NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 26.438 billion through direct recovery from 71 accused persons in 45 corruption cases while NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs. 286.243 billion through indirect recovery from 50 accused persons in 50 corruption cases. Total of Rs. 312.681 billion (Direct & Indirect) was recovered by NAB Rawalpindi.