UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Rawalpindi Convicted 95 During Last Three Years: Mangi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

NAB Rawalpindi convicted 95 during last three years: Mangi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 95 corrupt persons were convicted and fined worth billion of rupees by various accountability courts during the last three years due to the vigorous persuasion of National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, said Director General NAB, Irfan Naeem Mangi Monday.

Briefing a meeting of the bureau, presided over by National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal to review performance of Rawalpindi bureau, he said different accountability courts had convicted some 29 persons in 2018, some 34 in 2019 and 32 culprits of corruption were convicted in year 2020 due to the efforts of Rawalpindi bureau.

The corrupt elements convicted by different accountability courts during in last three years included Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and four others were fined Rs 1,752 million; Mufti M.

Ehsan ul Haq and others were fined Rs. 9,000 million; Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz and 4 others fined Rs. 438 million; M. Nawaz Sharif and 2 others fined Rs. 5500 million;  Mufti Muhammad Ehsan ul Haq and others, accused Mufti Ibrar ul Haq fined Rs. 30 million; Mufti Muhammad Ehsan ul Haq, M. Osama Abbasi and others fined Rs. 140.02 million, Rs. 130.16 million, Rs. 133.42 million, Rs. 90 million, Rs 7.75 million, Rs 2.37 million respectively in different cases. Mian Khurram Rasool fined Rs. 85 million, Dr. Syed Sqalain Ahmed Gillani of Ministry of National Health Services fined Rs. 18.94 million and Mian Khurram Rasool and others, fined Rs. 150 million, Zain Malik fined Rs. 31.79 million and Rs. 1,563.01 million while other corrupts were convicted and fined in last three years.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Corruption Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi 2018 2019 2020 Mufti Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms regulatory committee on ..

16 minutes ago

290 ,000 visitors to Dubai Safari Park during 3 mo ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai hosts roundtable for Cashless Dubai Wo ..

1 hour ago

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.