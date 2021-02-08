NAB Rawalpindi convicted 95 during last three years: Mangi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 95 corrupt persons were convicted and fined worth billion of rupees by various accountability courts during the last three years due to the vigorous persuasion of National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, said Director General NAB, Irfan Naeem Mangi Monday.

Briefing a meeting of the bureau, presided over by National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal to review performance of Rawalpindi bureau, he said different accountability courts had convicted some 29 persons in 2018, some 34 in 2019 and 32 culprits of corruption were convicted in year 2020 due to the efforts of Rawalpindi bureau.

The corrupt elements convicted by different accountability courts during in last three years included Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and four others were fined Rs 1,752 million; Mufti M.

Ehsan ul Haq and others were fined Rs. 9,000 million; Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz and 4 others fined Rs. 438 million; M. Nawaz Sharif and 2 others fined Rs. 5500 million; Mufti Muhammad Ehsan ul Haq and others, accused Mufti Ibrar ul Haq fined Rs. 30 million; Mufti Muhammad Ehsan ul Haq, M. Osama Abbasi and others fined Rs. 140.02 million, Rs. 130.16 million, Rs. 133.42 million, Rs. 90 million, Rs 7.75 million, Rs 2.37 million respectively in different cases. Mian Khurram Rasool fined Rs. 85 million, Dr. Syed Sqalain Ahmed Gillani of Ministry of National Health Services fined Rs. 18.94 million and Mian Khurram Rasool and others, fined Rs. 150 million, Zain Malik fined Rs. 31.79 million and Rs. 1,563.01 million while other corrupts were convicted and fined in last three years.