NAB Rawalpindi decides to return million of rupee to Modara victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi has decided to return million of rupees to Modarba scam affected people after selling the recovered property and 13 luxury vehicles.

According to sources, NAB, Rawalpindi has urged the remaining Modarba victims to submit their compensation claims along with original documents. The amount would be returned to them after scrutiny.

NAB Rawalpindi has made historical recoveries in the Modarba scam. So far 44 suspects have been arrested in Modarba scam.

NAB, Rawalpindi would eradicate the corrupt elements from the country and bureau was pursuing zero tolerance policy against corruption, said Director General NAB, Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi.

He said the suspects ran advertisement campaign illegally in print and electronic media.

Accountability court has convicted Mufti Ehsan and others and imposed heavy fines on them.