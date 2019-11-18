UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Rawalpindi Decides To Return Million Of Rupee To Modara Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:47 PM

NAB Rawalpindi decides to return million of rupee to Modara victims

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi has decided to return million of rupees to Modarba scam affected people after selling the recovered property and 13 luxury vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi has decided to return million of rupees to Modarba scam affected people after selling the recovered property and 13 luxury vehicles.

According to sources, NAB, Rawalpindi has urged the remaining Modarba victims to submit their compensation claims along with original documents. The amount would be returned to them after scrutiny.

NAB Rawalpindi has made historical recoveries in the Modarba scam. So far 44 suspects have been arrested in Modarba scam.

NAB, Rawalpindi would eradicate the corrupt elements from the country and bureau was pursuing zero tolerance policy against corruption, said Director General NAB, Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi.

He said the suspects ran advertisement campaign illegally in print and electronic media.

Accountability court has convicted Mufti Ehsan and others and imposed heavy fines on them.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Vehicles Rawalpindi Media Mufti From Million Court

Recent Stories

Step-father harassed her for four years, says actr ..

29 seconds ago

Emirates Airline orders 50 A350 XWBs at Dubai Airs ..

6 minutes ago

Rupee gains Rs 0.04 against dollar

3 minutes ago

MoHAP signs MoU to provide medication for cancer a ..

21 minutes ago

ERC’s continues development initiatives in Comor ..

21 minutes ago

Record room of bank gutted in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.