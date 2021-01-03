NAB Rawalpindi disposes off 21,071 complaints in last 3 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has disposed off 21,071 complaints of various nature in last three years after through scrutiny.

According to the three year report no complaint was under process in the bureau right now.

Rawalpindi Bureau had received 8,057 complaints in 2018, 8,727 in 2019 and 4,287 in 2020.

In the last three years, Rawalpindi bureau had authorised some 707 complaint verifications including 215 in 2018, 237 in 2019 and 255 in 2020, the report said.

Likewise, Rawalpindi Bureau had authorised 513 inquiries from the period of year 2018-2020 including 162 in 2018, 172 in 2019 and 179 inquiries in 2020.

NAB Rawalpindi had authorised 218 investigations in last three years. Of which some 71 investigations were authorised in 2018, 83 in 2019 and 64 in 2020.

NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs. 287.293983 million in 2018, Rs. 93473.16148 million in 2019 and Rs. 196222.736054 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.