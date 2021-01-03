UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Rawalpindi Disposes Off 21,071 Complaints In Last 3 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 04:30 PM

NAB Rawalpindi disposes off 21,071 complaints in last 3 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has disposed off 21,071 complaints of various nature in last three years after through scrutiny.

According to the three year report no complaint was under process in the bureau right now.

Rawalpindi Bureau had received 8,057 complaints in 2018, 8,727 in 2019 and 4,287 in 2020.

In the last three years, Rawalpindi bureau had authorised some 707 complaint verifications including 215 in 2018, 237 in 2019 and 255 in 2020, the report said.

  Likewise, Rawalpindi Bureau had authorised 513 inquiries from the period of year 2018-2020 including 162 in 2018, 172 in 2019 and 179 inquiries in 2020.

NAB Rawalpindi had authorised 218 investigations in last three years. Of which some 71 investigations were authorised in 2018, 83 in 2019 and 64 in 2020.

NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs. 287.293983 million in 2018, Rs. 93473.16148 million in 2019 and Rs. 196222.736054 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi 2018 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

45 seconds ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

6 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.