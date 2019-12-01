UrduPoint.com
NAB Rawalpindi Engages Civil Society To Enhance Awareness About Ill Effects Of Corruption

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has engaged different organisations, civil society and other segments of society to aware people about ill effects of corruption under its special campaign across the country.

A review meeting of the latest progress on awareness and prevention campaign as per positive feedback received from various segments of society, it was revealed that during the year 2019 NAB Rawalpindi carried out a concerted campaign for Awareness and Prevention with prime focus on the youth, said a press release.

In this regard NAB(R) organized seminars on the theme fight against corruption in various Universities, Colleges and Schools of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock.

NAB has formalized interaction with youth through setting up of 20,000 Character Building Societies (CBS). The platform was used to conduct declamation contests, essay writing competition, posters and painting competition to channelize creative energy of youth towards fight against corruption. NAB(R) remained committed for fulfillment for it national duties under the guidance of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal.

An anti Corruption awareness lecture was held at Pir Mehar Ali Shah University of Arid Agriculture. A detailed lecture regarding NAB ordinance 1999, vision, mission, operational methodology, ambit of NAB, causes of corruption and its ill affects & its impact on economic development. Participants were advised to be faithful committed, honest and self accountable.

The lecture was followed by concluding remarks of Abaidullah Azam Director A&P NAB Rawalpindi.

He said honest people leads to honest society. He elaborated the vision, operations and achievements of NAB. He also highlighted the section 33c of NAO 1999 which empowers NAB to create awareness against the menace of corruption and educate the society. He also advised all trainees to be committed to their jobs being responsible citizens of Pakistan.

In commemoration of International Anti Corruption Day- 2019, awareness campaign has been initiated by National Accountability Bureau (Rawalpindi/ Islamabad). International Anti-Corruption day is observed every year on 9th December around the globe to highlight the devastating impact of corruption and raising awareness. National Accountability Bureau being the apex anti corruption organization of Pakistan is also playing a vital role in eradication of corruption through a holistic approach of awareness, prevention and enforcementTo create awareness amongst the masses against the prevalent corruption, NAB Rawalpindi is holding various activities including declamation competitions, essay writing competitions, painting competitions and skit/drama competition etc. In one such step, Declamation Competition has been held in Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University on the topic 'Your ignorance on corruption is their power' among the winners of Intra Universities and Inter Colleges Declamation Contests of colleges and universities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jehlum, Chakwal and Attock. The students participated in the competition with full zeal and enthusiasm and raised their voices against the menace of corruption and need of the hour to tackle it with full power.

