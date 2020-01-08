NAB Rawalpindi filed 30 references, recovered Rs 644.878 m

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed 30 references in respected accountability courts and recovered around Rs 644.878 million corrupted amount, besides freezing assets of Rs 1646.5 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed 30 references in respected accountability courts and recovered around Rs 644.878 million corrupted amount, besides freezing assets of Rs 1646.5 million.

This was told to a meeting chaired by Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB to review ongoing progress on Modarba/Musharka Cases at NAB Headquarters, said a press release.

The meeting was informed that NAB has arrested 45 accused persons in Modarba scam including Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq, Mufti Ibrar-ul-Haq, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz, Moeen Aslam, Obaidullah, Mufti Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Sajjad Ahmed, Asif Javed, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Muhammad Hussain Ahmed, Hamid Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan, Bilal Khan Bangash, Matiur Rehman, Muhammad Numan Qureshi, Syed Aksheed Hussain, Muhammad Adil Butt, Muhammad Saqib, Umair Ahmed, Aqeel Abbasi, Mufti Hanif Khan, Nazeer Ahmed Ibrahim Alshoriam and saifullah etc.

During the meeting it was informed that the Accountability court Islamabad awarded 14 years sentence and fine of Rs 67 million to Najam Ud Din and Ghulam Rasool Ayubi in Mudaraba' Case .The accused Najam ud din and Ghulam Rasool Ayubi had been found guilty and all charges against all the accused persons were proved true. The accused had been arrested by NAB Rawalpindi on the charges of cheating public at large on the poly of Islamic investment in Mudaraba' scams. The Accountability Court also ordered to forfeiture of property of both accused.

It was informed that earlier, the Accountability Court Islamabad has awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs. 9 billion fines to Mufti Ehsan-Ul-Haq while his nine other co-accused were imposed Rs.1 billion fine. That conviction was maximum in history of NAB.

The accused Mufti Ehsan ul Haq, CEO of M/s Fayazi Group of Industries Modarba Case along with 9 other accused persons recently have been convicted after detailed perusal of solid evidence presented by NAB Rawalpindi as per law by the Accountably Court Islamabad.

It was informed that NAB Rawalpindi has filed corruption references in Accountability Court Rawalpindi against Muhammad Nazeer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamic investment and other accused persons in the Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and cheating public at large in the ploy of Islamic mode of investment in Rs. 95.52 million. Moreover, NAB Rawalpindi has filed reference in Accountability Court Rawalpindi against Muhammad Bilal of Bilal Trading Corporation and other accused persons in the Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and cheating public at large in the ploy of Islamic mode of investment in Rs 48.410 million.

NAB Rawalpindi had also filed reference in Accountability Court Rawalpindi against Muhammad Yasir S/O Muhammad Gulistan,Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Al Jazeera international and other accused persons in the Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and cheating public at large in the ploy of Islamic mode of investment in Rs 5.95 million. Furthermore, NAB Rawalpindi had filed reference in Accountability Court Rawalpindi against Shams ur Rehman Chief Executive Officer (CEO) M/S Al Baraka Marketing (PVT) Ltd and other accused persons in the Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and cheating public at large in the ploy of Islamic mode of investment in Rs. 25.02 million.

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that NAB is committed for logical conclusion of of Modarba/Musharka cases. He directed to nab corrupt elements who had looted hard earned money from affectees and recover from them the corrupt money related to Modarba/Musharka cases. The Chairman NAB further directed to pursue proactively Modarba/Musharka corruption cases on the basis of solid evidence transparently and on merit as per law.