NAB Rawalpindi files reference against Ch Rasheed Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a reference against former Director General Press Information Department Chaudhry Rasheed Ahmed and others in MS SIMM Pvt, ltd case.

Accordingt o a NAB, press release, account officer, PID, Badshah Rehman, DDO, PID Muhammad Rafiq Khattak, UDC, PID Muhammad Ayaz were co accused in M/S SIMM Pvt Ltd Case.

According to details, accused Ch. Rasheed Ahmed served as DG / PIO, PID from 11-08-2009 to 29-09-2011.

He, being Principal Accounting Officer failed to ensure the verification of NOC from Chairman PARC and authenticity of bills submitted by M/s SIMM Pvt Ltd before forwarding the same to AGPR.

He by misusing his authority approved the fake bill of M/S SIMM amounting to Rs 28.5 Million. During investigation it has established that the accused persons in connivance with each other have attempted to cause the loss to the national exchequer, hence, the accused persons committed offence of corruption and corrupt practices.

In another case, NAB Rawalpindi Sub-Office Gilgit-Baltistan has recovered Rs 3.558 million from two arrested accused in the reference titled "State Vs. Muhammad Essa & Others (Ref. No. 04/2016)".

The accused pleaded guilty and returned their entire liability through plea bargain, as determined in the subject reference amounting to Rs 3.558 Million.

NAB Sub-office Gilgit-Baltisan is returned the money to National Bank of Pakistan. Nasir Junejo, Director NAB, GB handed over the cheque of Rs. 3.558 Million to VP / Business Manager, NBP Regional Office Gilgit, Nazim Khan in the presence of Investigation Officer and other Officers of Sub-office Gilgit-Baltistan. NAB Gilgit-Baltistan is fully committed and determined in following "Zero-Tolerance Policy" towards corruption & corrupt practices as envisaged by Worthy Chairman NAB and DG Nab Rawalpindi.