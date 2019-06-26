UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Rawalpindi Files Reference Against Ch Rasheed Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:12 PM

NAB Rawalpindi files reference against Ch Rasheed Ahmed

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a reference against former Director General Press Information Department Chaudhry Rasheed Ahmed and others in MS SIMM Pvt, ltd cas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a reference against former Director General Press Information Department Chaudhry Rasheed Ahmed and others in MS SIMM Pvt, ltd case.

Accordingt o a NAB, press release, account officer, PID, Badshah Rehman, DDO, PID Muhammad Rafiq Khattak, UDC, PID Muhammad Ayaz were co accused in M/S SIMM Pvt Ltd Case.

According to details, accused Ch. Rasheed Ahmed served as DG / PIO, PID from 11-08-2009 to 29-09-2011.

He, being Principal Accounting Officer failed to ensure the verification of NOC from Chairman PARC and authenticity of bills submitted by M/s SIMM Pvt Ltd before forwarding the same to AGPR.

He by misusing his authority approved the fake bill of M/S SIMM amounting to Rs 28.5 Million. During investigation it has established that the accused persons in connivance with each other have attempted to cause the loss to the national exchequer, hence, the accused persons committed offence of corruption and corrupt practices.

In another case, NAB Rawalpindi Sub-Office Gilgit-Baltistan has recovered Rs 3.558 million from two arrested accused in the reference titled "State Vs. Muhammad Essa & Others (Ref. No. 04/2016)".

The accused pleaded guilty and returned their entire liability through plea bargain, as determined in the subject reference amounting to Rs 3.558 Million.

NAB Sub-office Gilgit-Baltisan is returned the money to National Bank of Pakistan. Nasir Junejo, Director NAB, GB handed over the cheque of Rs. 3.558 Million to VP / Business Manager, NBP Regional Office Gilgit, Nazim Khan in the presence of Investigation Officer and other Officers of Sub-office Gilgit-Baltistan. NAB Gilgit-Baltistan is fully committed and determined in following "Zero-Tolerance Policy" towards corruption & corrupt practices as envisaged by Worthy Chairman NAB and DG Nab Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Business Noc Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Nasir Same Money National Bank Of Pakistan From National Bank Of Pakistan Million

Recent Stories

BNP-M to not attend opposition’s APC

6 minutes ago

Ishaq Dar’s third wife-to-be runs away

14 minutes ago

Weekly inflation falls 0.09pc

11 minutes ago

Provision of health facilities top priority of gov ..

11 minutes ago

‘Sindh Rescue and Medical Services’ launched a ..

23 minutes ago

Policeman martyred, three terrorists killed in Lor ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.