NAB Rawalpindi Files Reference Against Eight Accused For Inflicting Rs 92 Mln Losses

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Thursday filed corruption reference against eight accused for inflicting over Rs 92 million losses to national exchequer by abusing authority.

According to NAB spokesman,the reference has been filed in accountability court, Islamabad against four former staff members of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and four private persons.

The corruption reference filed against former director Estate Management CDA Asadullah Faiz; former DDG Estate Management CDA Syed Shahid Murtaza Bukhari; former DAO Estate Management CDA Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry; former Account Officer, Estate Management, CDA Maqbool Ahmed.

The private persons included Atta ur Rehman; Saeed-ur-Rehman; Munawar Ahmed; Muhammad Ahmed on the charges of causing Rs 92 million losses to national exchequer.

It was established during the investigations that the accused CDA officials in connivance with private persons illegally converted a plot no 3-C F 8 Markaz, Islamabad reserved for clinic in to a commercial plot by misusing their authority and in violations of rules.

