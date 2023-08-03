Open Menu

NAB Rawalpindi Holds Second 'Khuli Ketchery' To Prioritise People's Concerns

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 09:43 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Thursday held "Khuli Ketchery" with the primary objective of addressing people's problems and complaints on a priority basis

Director General NAB Rawalpindi, Mirza Irfan Baig, personally supervised the second monthly event, where citizens shared complaints about corruption and fraud in the capital raising and housing sector.

Irfan Baig listened to their grievances and instructed relevant officers to promptly address the issues.

He directed relevant officers to handle the cases efficiently and keep the complainants updated on the progress. The aim is to ensure justice for the victims and prosecute the perpetrators.

NAB's leadership reinforces NAB Rawalpindi's commitment to fighting corruption, and they will continue holding Khuli Ketcheries' sessions on the first Thursday of each month to provide citizens with prompt justice and resolution. The complainants appreciated the initiative and requested its regular continuation.

The NAB chairman directed organising a monthly open Ketchery aimed at urgently addressing corruption and embezzlement-related issues faced by the public. The first session of Ketchery was held at 2 o'clock in NAB Rawalpindi to provide immediate assistance to the people in need.

Additionally, the chairman instructed them to establish orderly procedures to keep the complainants updated on the progress of their cases.

The majority of complaints pertained to fraudulent activities in the capital and housing sector, targeting the public with false promises of profit. Swift progress in these cases was essential to ensure the perpetrators are prosecuted and the victims receive justice.

Irfan emphasized that NAB's mission was to bring relief to all complainants. While discussing the cases related to fraud with the public, he highlighted that NAB Rawalpindi has successfully facilitated the recovery of billions of rupees from corrupt individuals in the past.

Moving forward, NAB will persistently implement practical measures, utilizing all available resources to prioritize problem-solving for the people. This approach aims to expedite the recovery of losses for the victims and ensure prompt punishment for the corrupt elements involved.

Considering the convenience of the victims, he said NAB Rawalpindi will hold an open court on the first Thursday of each month, from 2 pm to 4 pm. This step was taken to ensure citizens can receive prompt justice and resolution to their concerns.

