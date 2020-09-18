UrduPoint.com
NAB Rawalpindi Recovers Rs 91 Billion In One Year Period : Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:31 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered whopping Rs 91 billion from out of total outstanding amounts of Rs 137 billion from corrupt elements during the last one year and deposited in the national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered whopping Rs 91 billion from out of total outstanding amounts of Rs 137 billion from corrupt elements during the last one year and deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB spokesman on Friday said Rawalpindi Bureau has recovered Rs 23 billion in fake accounts case and filed 10 references in various accountability courts from out of a total of 43 fake accounts scam cases. Some 12 cases were at investigation stage, while the inquiries were continuing in 21 cases.

The fake account cases accused included former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, directors messers, Zardari Group, Faryal Talpur, director Omni Group, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Group, Chairman messers Bahria Town Private Limited, Malik Riaz Hussain, chief executive officer messers Bahria Town private limited, Ali Riaz Malik, director Bahria Town Zain Malik, former director general SBCA Manzoor Qadir Kaka, former secretary Sindh Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Matanat Ali Khan, former Metropolitan Commissioner KMC, Samiuddin Siddique, former director general Parks and Horticulture KMC, Liaquat Ali Khan, former Administrator KMC Muhammad Hussain Syed, former President Sindh Bank Bilal Shaikh and former President Arif Habib, Hussain Lawai.

According to NAB, 52 fake account case suspects including former President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Omni Group, Bilal Shaikh, Hussain Lawai have been arrested.

Arrest warrants of 64 fake account suspects had been issued. Of which 12 suspects have been declared proclaimed offenders, 18 have been awarded sentences under per plea bargain law, besides disqualifying them for 10 years.

The names of 186 suspects including Asif Ali Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gilani,Faryal Talpur, and Khawaja Anwer Majeed had already been placed in exit control list. Asif Ali Zardari has been nominated in four cases, Nawaz Sharif, Faryal Talpur in one case each, Khawaja Anwer Majeed (Omni Group) in nine cases.

The spokesman said NAB was determined to present the suspects in accountability courts from hospitals, abroad, etc.

Records of suspects were being arranged from various institutions while the process of turning some suspects as approvers was also underway and more references will be filed soon.

NAB, Rawalpindi has also recovered heavy amounts in 3G Licence, housing frauds, NAB Lahore has recovered over Rs 30 billion, NAB Karachi over Rs 3,300 billion, NAB Sukkur has recovered Rs 9,400 billion in plea bargain and voluntary return scheme.

The recovered amount has been returned to relevant departments of federal and provincial governments, while the amount recovered in housing fraud has also been returned to the affectees.\395

