NAB Rawalpindi Returns Rs131.08 Million To 2,000 Askaria Town Fraud Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:31 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has distributed cheques worth over Rs131.08 million among 2,000 victim of Askaria Town in a ceremony held here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has distributed cheques worth over Rs131.08 million among 2,000 victim of Askaria Town in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi, handed over the cheques to the affected persons.

The Rawalpindi bureau had recovered a total of Rs490.585 million from Askaria Town management after striking plea bargain deal. The looted wealth was being returned in phases and remaining affected persons would get their looted money back soon.

The Askaria Town management had collected Rs490.585 million illegally from the general public without obtaining NOC (No objection Certificate) and detailed lay out plan from Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The management of the society submitted an application for Plea Bargain to Investigation Officer AsadUllah Makhdoom against the claims pending at NAB (R) and in this regard, total Plea Bargain of Rs490.585 million was accepted.

Addressing the ceremony, Irfan Naeem Mangi reiterated his pledge of continuing endeavours to cleanse the society from the corrupt element, adding that the NAB was pursuing zero tolerance policy against corruption.

He stressed joint efforts for eradicating the menace of corruption.

