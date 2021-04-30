NAB Rawalpindi to probe anomalies in 48 family suites allotments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has tasked director general, Rawalpindi bureau to conduct thorough investigations against establishment division for allotting 48 family suites, reserved for higher grade federal bureaucrats of all cadres, to the officers of only two service groups.

Taking notice of media reports, the DG NAB Rawalpindi has been directed to submit preliminary report within one month period after reviewing all aspects of the case.

The 48 family suites complex were constructed in Islamabad by Ministry of Housing and Works to provide accommodation facilities to all cadre officers of BS 20,21 and 22 serving under federal government.

According to the law, officers of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Works have the powers to allot houses, flats and suites. But the Ministry allegedly relinquished its legal responsibility and handed over the administration to Establishment Division in allotment of the Family Suites - that to without informing the competent authority about the factual position as well as the purpose of the construction of family suites which were meant for allotment to officers of all cadres of BS-20 and above.

The DG NAB will ascertain whether it fall into the category of abuse of power to give administrative control to the Establishment Division to meet the residential needs of only two specific groups.

Having taken over the administrative and allotment authority from Ministry of Housing and Works, the Establishment Division has allegedly given up its original function by allotting family suites to federal officers of only two groups.

Establishment Division whose job is to assist the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in promotion of officers as well as their posting, transfers - allegedly protected the interests of two specific groups as well as discriminated against officers of other groups whose posts like those of two specific groups are posted across the country under the guise of rotation policy.

In addition, by canceling the allotment of Federal Grade 20, 21 and 22 Grade officers residing in 48 family suits, it is against the law to violate the prevailing laws and with other groups by not informing the competent authority of the actual facts as per the law.