NAB Rawalpindi's Marathon Highlights Corruption Dangers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The Awareness and Prevention Wing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, in collaboration with Islamabad Running Club, Capital Development Authority (CDA), and Islamabad administration, organised a marathon race to promote awareness about the detrimental effects of corruption.

Approximately 400 participants from diverse backgrounds enthusiastically joined the impactful marathon, promoting awareness against corruption through sports and healthy activities.

By utilizing the influence of sports and community involvement, the event underscores that the collective responsibility for a corruption-free society extends beyond social divisions.

The marathon was a component of the Anti-Corruption Week 2023 campaign, titled "Race Against Corruption." Participants from diverse backgrounds, including government officials, members of civil society, young professionals, students, and athletes, took part in the event.

The collaborative endeavors of NAB Rawalpindi, Islamabad Running Club, CDA, and Islamabad administration ensured the resounding success of this event. These entities recognize the significance of leveraging sports as a unifying platform to foster community engagement and drive impactful transformations.

NAB Director of the Awareness and Prevention (A&P) Wing, Faheem, expressed that the participants, driven by a shared purpose, stand together in the battle against corruption to forge a brighter future for our nation.

Uniting diverse stakeholders, the marathon laid the groundwork for awareness, channeling the collective energy of both participants and spectators. He stated that the marathon would go down in history, symbolizing the proactive measures undertaken by NAB Rawalpindi and its partners in the ongoing battle against corruption.

