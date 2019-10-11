NAB rebuts allegations leveled by DAWN as concocted , baseless

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday termed the allegations leveled by daily Dawn as baseless, contrary to the facts and concocted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau NAB ) on Friday termed the allegations leveled by daily Dawn as baseless, contrary to the facts and concocted.

A spokesman of NAB said in a statement that the editorial published on October 8, 2019 in the newspaper used derogatory language against NAB saying a prestigious newspaper like Dawn founded by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah must think before using derogatory language against NAB. Father of the nation termed corruption and nepotism a curse.

"NAB strongly condemns editorial of Dawn and hopes that the newspaper would not only publish NAB's clarification prominently on same space and avoid baseless and contrary to fact propaganda in future, which is its legal and moral responsibility," he said.

Dawn has hurled the allegations against an institution whose officers consider eradication of corruption as their national duty. The bureau officers under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal were striving hard to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country, he said.

The newspaper in question wrote editorial without getting point of that bureau. Fact was that the NAB has become active for resolving the issues of business community and chambers of commerce and industries in 2018 and rejects their allegations that the bureau has now become active.

He said NAB had also denied another news item published in the same newspaper on May 22, 2015. But the rebuttal was published on June 18, 2015 that too after the passage of 28 days.

Likewise the same newspapers had published another news report regarding business community on February 23, 2016, which was clarified by NAB.

Dawn committing journalistic dishonesty had published the rebuttal in letters to the editors column on February 25, 2016, which was contrary to law and justice principals as the rebuttal should be published in same paga and in same space, but deliberate effort was made to suppress the voice of NAB.

He said NAB had established special desks at NAB headquarters and regional bureaus five months ago for resolving traders issues which lauded by the business community representatives on August 25, 2019.

Chairman had already rejected the propaganda about creating hurdles in working of bureaucracy and proved with the help of figures that the cases against bureaucracy were negligible.

Brushing aside the impression of the newspaper alleging that NAB lacks the skilled workforce for investigation of cases was contrary to the facts, he said the bureau has skilled force to investigate corruption and white collar crimes.

NAB has also devised a CIT system for making the workings of its investigation officers which has improved the standard of investigations. This has ensured 70 percent conviction ratio of corruption cases.

He said a forensic science laboratory has also been established in Islamabad having modern facilities of digital forensic, analysis of documents and finger prints.

He said NAB was a people friendly institution which ensures protecting self esteem of any person. NAB has no affiliation with any party, individual or group but it has affiliation with only state. Thus it has proved beyond any iota of doubt that NAB should not feel ashamed but Dawn should feel ashamed that it has criticised NAB sans any research or investigation.