NAB Rebuts Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority's Clearance News

Mon 04th October 2021

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochsitan on Monday vehemently denied a news and video clip circulating on the social media claiming the clearance of the Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GIEDA)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochsitan on Monday vehemently denied a news and video clip circulating on the social media claiming the clearance of the Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GIEDA).������ �����"Letter being circulated on social media is fake, baseless, fabricated, and unfounded and an effort to mislead the people," NAB statement said and warned public to ensure all legal formalities before going through any allotment process in the GIEDA.

������ The statement issued by NAB Balochistan further read that, the video clip released by Gwadar Mega Associate regarding the clearance of GIEDA was misleading the people as NAB had neither issued such letter of clearance to GIEDA nor given clean chit to any individual and officials in the case of illegal allotment of land by GIEDA authorities and others.

�"Investigations are underway against several accused including the high-ups of GIEDA allegedly involved in the illegal allotment of plots to private persons," the statement added.

No public or private person had been given a clean chit in this connection; it further said adding that the public should be careful in land transactions in GIEDA.

