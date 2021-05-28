ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday termed the allegations leveled by Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Sial as baseless, unfounded, contrary to the facts and concocted.

A spokesman of NAB, in a statement, said that the NAB has started an inquiry of assets beyond means against Sial in the year 2018, which was upgraded into investigation in Jan 2021 after evaluating concrete evidence, authentic documents and in the light of statements of witnesses.

The investigations of assets beyond means case involving billion of rupees were continuing against Sial right now. And his outbursts against bureau that the investigations were started following the raising of water issue by him (Sial) was misleading, unfounded and distorted as the anti graft watch dog believes in discharging its duties in accordance with law of the land.

The spokesman advised Sial not to waste his energies in sullying the NAB and should better put his energies together to defend his case.