NAB Received 51,291 Complaints In 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:37 PM

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah said that NAB has received 51,291 complaints out of which 46,123 complaints disposed of during 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah said that NAB has received 51,291 complaints out of which 46,123 complaints disposed of during 2019.

Briefing bureau's overall performance during 2019, he said the bureau had recovered record Rs 150 billion directly or indirectly and deposited in the national exchequer during 2019, said a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Javed Iqbal.

The meeting was told that investigations were continuing against 13,299 complaints. NAB has authorised 1,464 complaint verification during 2019.

Out of which 1,362 complaint verifications were disposed of. Scrutiny of 770 complaint verifications were continuing.

It was told that the NAB has authorised conducting 574 inquiries during 2019.While 658 inquiries were completed. Investigations were continuing on 859 inquiries.

Likewise, the bureau has approved 221 investigations during 2019. Inquiries of 217 cases were completed. While investigations of 335 cases were completed.The bureau has filed 206 references in accountability courts. The courts has disposed of 161 references.

The meeting was told that NAB under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal has recovered record Rs 178 billion in the last 27 months and filed 600 corruption references.

1,262 corruption references having accumulated value of Rs 943 billion were currently in 25 Accountability courts. NAB has filed 101 mega corruption references from out of a total of 179 mega corruption cases. 46 references were disposed of. While 13 inquiries and 19 investigations were at various stages of completion.NAB will filed early hearing petitions of the stay order cases.

Chairman NAB said that taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion and recovering the looted money was priority of Bureau.

