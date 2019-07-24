UrduPoint.com
NAB Receives 54,344 Complaints, Recovers Rs 4200 Million In Last Over One Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:06 PM

NAB receives 54,344 complaints, recovers Rs 4200 million in last over one year

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has received record 54,344 complaints and recovered Rs 4200 million from the corrupt and deposited in national exchequer during the last over a year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has received record 54,344 complaints and recovered Rs 4200 million from the corrupt and deposited in national exchequer during the last over a year.

According to NAB spokesman, NAB conducted verification of 2,125 complaints, authorized 1059 inquiries, 302 investigations, arrested 561 suspects and filed 590 corruption references in different Accountability Courts during the last over a year period.

Since inception, the report says NAB has received 408,431 complaints, authorized 14,069 complaint verifications, 9400 inquiries, 4,122 investigations besides arresting 3,813.

NAB has also filed 3,488 corruption references in different accountability courts and deposited record Rs 289.991 billion in the national exchequer. Currently 1,219 corruption references having value of Rs 900 billion, were still in different accountability courts.

Due to enhanced credibility of NAB, Supreme Court referred to conduct investigations of Panama papers,56 Punjab Public Limited companies, 435 Offshore companies and Fake Accounts Case.

The conviction ratio of NAB was 70.8 percent which is unmatched as compared to other such institutions, said the report.

NAB Chairman holds Open Kutcheries on the last Thursday of every months. So far, over 4,000 complainants had lodged their complaints with chairman.

Justice (R) Javed directed regional Director Generals to hold open Kutcheries in their respective areas on last Thursday of every month.

The chairman has convened 25 Executive board Meetings thus authorizing complaint verifications, inquiries.

NAB also received 40,156 applications against Muzarba and Musharka scams and so far arrested 44 persons besides recovering Rs 616 million looted amount.

NAB has also recovered 6,000 Kanal Land, 10 houses, 12 preciousvehicles from Muzarba and Musharka accused, said the report.

