NAB Receives 60,400 Complaints In Last 18 Months

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

NAB receives 60,400 complaints in last 18 months

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has received 60,400 complaints and okayed conducting verifications of 2,500 complaints,1,159 inquiries, 404 investigations, apprehended 570 corrupt elements and recovered Rs 5,000 million from their possession in last 18 months.

According to official sources, the anti-graft watchdog has apprehended 570 suspects in last 18 months and accorded approval of filing 610 corruption references in different Accountability Courts, which were currently under trial.

He said the conviction ratio of NAB remained 70.8 percent during 2018 which was the best as compared to the performance of anti-corruption institutions while 1,236 references involving Rs 900 billion corruption cases were also in different stages of hearing at different accountability courts.

In total NAB has so far recovered record Rs 326 billion from the corrupt and deposited into the national exchequer.

The NAB Rawalpindi has established 3,000 Character Building Societies (CBS) in educational institutions to channelize creative energy of youth towards fight against corruption.The bureau organizes seminars, declamation contests, essay writing competition,posters and painting competition in various Universities, Colleges and Schools of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock toenhance awareness against corruption, besides motivating the youthagainst the menace of corruption.

