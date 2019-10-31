UrduPoint.com
NAB Receives Complaints Against SBCA, KDA, Board Of Revenue

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:12 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Director General on Thursday issued orders for complaint verification (CV) against Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Board of Revenue, WAPDA, Education Department, KDA, Evacuee Trust Property Board, administration of housing societies, builder mafia and others

The NAB Karachi received a large number of complaints against the said departments and organizations during a Khuli Katchehry (Open Court) conducted at its office in compliance with the Chairman NAB initiative, "Zero Tolerance against Corruption", said a statement.

A large number of complainants submitted their applications regarding land frauds committed by government officials in connivance with private persons.

A number of citizens also lodged complaints against Cooperative Societies Managements.

NAB Karachi DG also transferred complaints which do not come under the ambit of NAB to their concerned department with the directions to resolve the grievances of complainants according to law.

He appreciated the overwhelming response of general public, which he said, was a sign of trust deposed by public in performance and delivery by NAB on its efforts against corruption.

Khuli Katchehry was conducted every last Thursday of every month atNAB office. However, for those members of public who cannot attend khuli katchehry can send their complaints via email on sindh@nab.gov.pk and 021-111-622-622, Fax on 02199207949 or personally or via post at PRCS Building Cantt Karachi.

