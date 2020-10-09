UrduPoint.com
NAB Recommends Interior Ministry To Cancel Travel Documents Of Nawaz Sharif

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:12 PM

NAB recommends Interior Ministry to cancel travel documents of Nawaz Sharif

The anti-graft body has written a letter to the Ministry of Interior and asked it to approach Interpol for extradition of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wrote a letter to the Ministry of Interior for cancellation of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC and passport, the sources said on Friday.

They said that NAB also recommended the ministry that travel documents of Nawaz Sharif should also be cancelled.

It also asked the ministry to approach Interpol for extradition of former prime minister as he was wanted and proclaimed offender over charges of corruption.

According to the sources, the ministry also confirmed that it received the recommendations from the anti-graft body.

Earlier, NAB had written a letter to Lahore police and asked them that notices for proclamation should be affixed to them should be put up at every police station in the city.

The notice of his “proclamation” should also be pasted outside his Jati Umra residence in Lahore, the sources added.

Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N supremo and former three-time prime minister, currently was residing in London after he was allowed travel by the LHC for treatment of his platelets.

On Wednesday, IHC also issued a proclamation against Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. The court through proclamation had asked him to surrender before the law within 30-day time.

