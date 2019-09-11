NAB recommends reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has recommended a reference against ex-minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for appointing Shaikh Imran ul Haq as MD Pakistan State Oil (PSO) by violating the rules and procedures set by Federal Government for the appointments of CEOs in public sector enterprises.

A statement issued by the NAB Karachi on Wednesday said that the investigation revealed that Imran ul Haq was appointed as MD PSO due to having personal affiliation with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi without considering his academic and professional credentials.

The investigation further revealed that Sheikh Imran ul Haq developed personal relations with the ex-minister of petroleum during the establishment of LNG terminal in the year 2013 to 2015.