NAB Recommends To Put The Names Of Ejaz Jakhrani And Four Others In ECL.
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:00 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) slamabad, June 23 (Online) NAB has recommended to put the Names of Ejaz Jakhrani, Sindh provincial Minister for Jails and four of his accomplices in the ECL. They are facing corruption cases.According to sources NAB has sought the accounts details of the front man businessmen for investigation of corruption.