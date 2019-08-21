UrduPoint.com
NAB Recovered Rs 3.340 Billion Through Plea Bargain In 2018

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:56 PM

NAB recovered Rs 3.340 billion through plea bargain in 2018

The National Accountability Bureau has recovered Rs 3.340 billion through Plea Bargain (PB) in 2018. It had collected R2 1.340 billion in 2017. Moreover, NAB successfully processed 66.8% cases in which accused proven guilty

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau has recovered Rs 3.340 billion through Plea Bargain (PB) in 2018. It had collected R2 1.340 billion in 2017.

Moreover, NAB successfully processed 66.

8% cases in which accused proven guilty.NAB also received 1lekh, fifty-six thousand complaints of fraud and misconduct of private and government departments. NAB had field 1249 cases of dishonesty in different accountability courts and recovered Rs 26 billion.

