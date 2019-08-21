NAB recovered Rs 3.340 billion through plea bargain in 2018

(@imziishan)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau has recovered Rs 3.340 billion through Plea Bargain (PB) in 2018. It had collected R2 1.340 billion in 2017.

8% cases in which accused proven guilty.NAB also received 1lekh, fifty-six thousand complaints of fraud and misconduct of private and government departments. NAB had field 1249 cases of dishonesty in different accountability courts and recovered Rs 26 billion.