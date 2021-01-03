UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Recovered Rs 714 Bln From Corrupt In Last Three Years

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 04:20 PM

NAB recovered Rs 714 bln from corrupt in last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The National Accountabikity Bureau (NAB) deposited about Rs 714 billion in the national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt elements in last three years with recovery ratio of 68.8 percent.

According to the NAB's three years (2018-2029) performance report, NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs 287.293983 million in 2018, Rs. 93,473.16148 million in 2019 and Rs 196,222.736054 million in 2020 directly and indirectly from the corrupt.

Similarly, NAB Lahore recovered Rs 9,631 million in 2018, Rs 33,554 million in 2019 and Rs 29,025 million in 2020.

Likewise, NAB Karachi recovered Rs 8,874.432 million in 2018, Rs 3,329.231 million in 2019 and Rs 80,975.781 million in 2020.

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered Rs 356.780 million in 2018, Rs 244.754 million in 2019 and Rs 131.780 million in 2020.

NAB Balochistan recovered Rs 1,054.022 million in 2018, Rs 71.658 million in 2019 and Rs 48.728 million in 2020.

NAB Sukkur recovered Rs 748.672 million in 2018, Rs 8.5 billion in 2019 and Rs 16.882 billion in 2020 from 2020.

NAB Multan had recovered Rs 1,220.49 million in 2018, Rs 2,384.08 million in 2019 and Rs 499.82 million in 2020.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Sukkur 2018 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

22 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

37 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

5 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.