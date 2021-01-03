NAB recovered Rs 714 bln from corrupt in last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The National Accountabikity Bureau (NAB) deposited about Rs 714 billion in the national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt elements in last three years with recovery ratio of 68.8 percent.

According to the NAB's three years (2018-2029) performance report, NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs 287.293983 million in 2018, Rs. 93,473.16148 million in 2019 and Rs 196,222.736054 million in 2020 directly and indirectly from the corrupt.

Similarly, NAB Lahore recovered Rs 9,631 million in 2018, Rs 33,554 million in 2019 and Rs 29,025 million in 2020.

Likewise, NAB Karachi recovered Rs 8,874.432 million in 2018, Rs 3,329.231 million in 2019 and Rs 80,975.781 million in 2020.

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered Rs 356.780 million in 2018, Rs 244.754 million in 2019 and Rs 131.780 million in 2020.

NAB Balochistan recovered Rs 1,054.022 million in 2018, Rs 71.658 million in 2019 and Rs 48.728 million in 2020.

NAB Sukkur recovered Rs 748.672 million in 2018, Rs 8.5 billion in 2019 and Rs 16.882 billion in 2020 from 2020.

NAB Multan had recovered Rs 1,220.49 million in 2018, Rs 2,384.08 million in 2019 and Rs 499.82 million in 2020.