ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered a total of Rs 314 billion directly or indirectly during the four year's tenure of Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi.

According to a comparative analysis, the direct and indirect recoveries of NAB Rawalpindi from 2018 to December 2021 were increased by 85 percents as comparing to earlier 16 years performance of the bureau.

In different 49 cases, as many as Rs. 22,598 million was distributed among 17,338 applicants and government agencies.

During the tenure of DG NAB Rawalpindi, NAB Rawalpindi had arrested 160 accused, recording average increase of 67 percent per annum.

Similarly, NAB Rawalpindi Region had arrested a total of 649 accused from from 2000 to 2018.

NAB Rawalpindi has apprehended a total of 14 accused during the year 2021.

A total of 134 references valuing Rs. 176.2 billion were filed in accountability courts during the tenure of DG, NAB Rawalpindi. While Rs. 25,722 million fine was imposed, besides awarding sentences to 127 suspects during the above mentioned period.

NAB Rawalpindi's conviction rate in the year 2021 was 68 percent due to effective follow up of the cases.

NAB Rawalpindi had decided cases after completing verifications of 27,369 complaints.

An investigation had been launched under the chairmanship of DG NAB Rawalpindi in the internationally renowned fake accounts case involving Rs 33.78 billion were still pending in the court. Recovery of billion of rupees were in the pipeline in those cases.

The fake account cases of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, LNG case against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the case of former minister Muftah Ismail, Liaqat Qaimkhani, Abdul Majeed Ghani, Ejaz Haroon, Dr. Dinsha, Bilal Sheikh, Ahsan Iqbal, Farkhand Iqbal and former MDPS Imran were also pending in different court.

The accused in the notorious Madaraba scandal were sentenced to 14 years and fined Rs 10 billion.

NAB Rawalpindi also conducted operations at home and abroad in collaboration with the British National Crime Agency, FBI and Prosecution Office Korea.

The convicts were sentenced in the Panama case. The statements of witnesses against the accused in the Tosha Khan case was being recorded in the court.

Alongwith the operations, an awareness campaign was also launched to curb corruption among the people. Lectures were also given in educational institutions.