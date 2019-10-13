UrduPoint.com
NAB Recovers 6,000 Kanal Land,10 Vehicles From Mudarba/Musharka Suspects

NAB recovers 6,000 Kanal land,10 vehicles from Mudarba/Musharka suspects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered 6,000 Kanal land, 10 houses and 10 precious vehicles from the possession of suspects involved in Mudarba/Musharka cases, said a NAB report.

According to the report, the bureau has received 43,000 applications in Mudarba/Musharka cases, arrested 44 persons, recovering Rs 616 million from their possession. NAB has filed 32 references to ensure speedy recovery of looted money to affectees.

It said NAB has filed reference against Mufti Ehsan in Mudarba case. The accountability court convicted Mufti Ehsan and awarded 10 year imprisonment and 9 billion fine in Mudarba case. The nine co accused of Mufti Ehsan were awarded Rs 1 billion fine. Due to effective prosecution NAB recovered Rs 10 billion in Mudarba case and returned to affected.

The report said NAB had recovered Rs 342 billion since inception. NAB enjoys 70 percent conviction ratio.

NAB has recovered record Rs 71 billion in last 22 months directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements.

Similarly NAB Sukkur has recovered Rs 10.656 billion, NAB Lahore Rs 31.231 billion, NAB Balochistan Rs0.949 billion,NAB Karachi Rs 10.861 billion, NAB Rawalpindi Rs 14.653 billion, NAB Multan Rs 2.5 billion, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs0.5 billion and NAB Gilgit-Baltistan has recovered 0.014 billion from corrupt elements in last 22 months and deposited into the national exchequer.

From out of 179 mega corruption cases registered in last 22 months, the bureau has filed 105 references, 15 cases were at inquiry and 18 were currently at investigation stage while 41 cases have been disposed of. The less magnitude corruption cases were referred to anti corruption department for investigations.

As many as 1,219 references involving Rs 900 billion corruption were still under trial in various Accountability courts.

