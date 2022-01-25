UrduPoint.com

NAB Recovers Huge Amount From Former Municipal Commissioner Korangi Masroor Memon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Tuesday apprehended former Municipal Commissioner Korangi Masroor Memon, two accomplices and recovered huge amount from their possession

The NAB had to use note counting machines to calculate the huge amount recovered.The money was made in the procurement of oil and other items for Korangi Municipal Corporation.

In a major operation conducted in Karachi, Accounts Officer Vakash and Audit Officer Dharmaveer were also arrested.

Receipts of several million TTs, gold bricks, buttons, Dollars, Dirhams and Riyals were recovered during the operation.

Contracts were awarded by getting bribes, in return less quantity oil was given to official vehicles by charging exaggerated money and giving inflated receipts accordingly.

Money was deposited in fake accounts, a huge amount was also transferred abroad.

