UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Recovers More Than Rs 300 Bln Since Its Establishment: Javed Iqbal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 07:24 PM

NAB recovers more than Rs 300 bln since its establishment: Javed Iqbal

Chairman National Accountability of Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal Friday said the bureau had recovered looted money of Rs 300 billion since its establishment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability of Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal Friday said the bureau had recovered looted money of Rs 300 billion since its establishment.

Addressing a seminar in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) titled 'Role of Youth in Eradication of Corruption in Pakistan', he said that corruption existed throughout the world in different forms but in Pakistan, it had become a cancer which was expanding.

The Chairman NAB said that corruption had socially and economically put us at the verge of disparity and now NAB had to bring it down.

He encouraged students to build their trust in NAB as it was working for securing their future.

The only way to remove corruption from its roots was to hold ourselves accountable at individual level, he added.

He emphasized that corruption was a menace and it must be eradicated from the society.

Regarding the step of creating 'Character Building Societies' at university level, he said "we proposed this idea because we are fully aware that only youth possess the power to change anything."He advised them to keep their personal interests in accordance with national interests adding that the country was currently having financial troubles but the future was bright for the new generation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption World National Accountability Bureau Money Fatima Jinnah Women University Cancer From Billion Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Kenya’s runners win ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, UA ..

45 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s F2 world champion lines up home ..

45 minutes ago

Security beefed up in city Lahore

3 minutes ago

DIG holds open court in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Pickle factory, sweet shops sealed in Multan

3 minutes ago

Speakers stress disseminating Kh Ghulam Fareed's c ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.