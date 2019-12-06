NAB recovers more than Rs 300 bln since its establishment: Javed Iqbal

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability of Bureau ( NAB ), Justice Javed Iqbal Friday said the bureau had recovered looted money of Rs 300 billion since its establishment.

Addressing a seminar in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) titled 'Role of Youth in Eradication of Corruption in Pakistan', he said that corruption existed throughout the world in different forms but in Pakistan, it had become a cancer which was expanding.

The Chairman NAB said that corruption had socially and economically put us at the verge of disparity and now NAB had to bring it down.

He encouraged students to build their trust in NAB as it was working for securing their future.

The only way to remove corruption from its roots was to hold ourselves accountable at individual level, he added.

He emphasized that corruption was a menace and it must be eradicated from the society.

Regarding the step of creating 'Character Building Societies' at university level, he said "we proposed this idea because we are fully aware that only youth possess the power to change anything."He advised them to keep their personal interests in accordance with national interests adding that the country was currently having financial troubles but the future was bright for the new generation.