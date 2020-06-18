UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Recovers Over Rs 141bln, Completed 747 Inquiries In 2019: President Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:19 PM

NAB recovers over Rs 141bln, completed 747 inquiries in 2019: President told

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Thursday presented annual report of the Bureau to President Arif Alvi wherein it was told that the corruption watchdog had recovered Rs. 141.54 billion during the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Thursday presented annual report of the Bureau to President Arif Alvi wherein it was told that the corruption watchdog had recovered Rs. 141.54 billion during the last year.

Moreover, the Bureau had also completed 747 inquiries and 269 investigations during the said year and the accumulative success ratio of prosecution remained 68.8%.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of NAB, the president said the Bureau was an independent organization and it needed to be further strengthened to eradicate corruption from the society.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau From Billion Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

21 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

26 minutes ago

Trading of Gulfa Mineral Water &amp; Processing In ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary visits Dibba Al-Fujairah Hos ..

51 minutes ago

Moscow to Firmly Counter Attempts to Review Dayton ..

1 minute ago

Study on Arabian freshwater fish released

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.