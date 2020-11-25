NAB Recovers record Rs 363 bln in last two years, says Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said a record sum of Rs. 363 billion have been recovered directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements in the last two years.

According to a press release, Chairing a high level meeting held to review the two years performance of bureau, he said that the bureau has put its energies together to take the under trial cases to logical conclusion by setting aside political influence pressure.

Chairman said encouraging results of the policy of awareness, prevention and enforcement has already started pouring in.

NAB has concentrated on pursuing corruption, misappropriation in government funds, abuse of authority, money laundering and cheating the people at large cases.

He said NAB has received 75,268 complaints in the last two years, out of which 66,838 were disposed of.

Action was taken on 2,417 complaints while 2,036 complaints were disposed of.

In the last two years – NAB has approved 1,240 inquiries while some 1,220 inquiries were disposed of.

NAB has also accorded approval to conduct 432 investigations during the last two years. Out of which 415 inquiries have been concluded. NAB has filed 332 corruption references. Out of which 270 investigations have been completed.

Chairman said NAB's priority is to eradicate corruption and manage the return of the looted money of the people. He directed the concerned to conclude the complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations as per law ,so that the looted money could be recovered and be deposited in the national exchequer.