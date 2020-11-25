UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Recovers Record Rs 363 Bln In Last Two Years, Says Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

NAB Recovers record Rs 363 bln in last two years, says Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said a record sum of Rs. 363 billion have been recovered directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements in the last two years.

According to a press release, Chairing a high level meeting held to review the two years performance of bureau, he said that the bureau has put its energies together to take the under trial cases to logical conclusion by setting aside political influence pressure.

Chairman said encouraging results of the policy of awareness, prevention and enforcement has already started pouring in.

NAB has concentrated on pursuing corruption, misappropriation in government funds, abuse of authority, money laundering and cheating the people at large cases.

He said NAB has received 75,268 complaints in the last two years, out of which 66,838 were disposed of.

Action was taken on 2,417 complaints while 2,036 complaints were disposed of.

In the last two years – NAB has approved 1,240 inquiries while some 1,220 inquiries were disposed of.

NAB has also accorded approval to conduct 432 investigations during the last two years. Out of which 415 inquiries have been concluded. NAB has filed 332 corruption references. Out of which 270 investigations have been completed.

Chairman said NAB's priority is to eradicate corruption and manage the return of the looted money of the people. He directed the concerned to conclude the complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations as per law ,so that the looted money could be recovered and be deposited in the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Money From Government Billion

Recent Stories

No gas shortage will be there in Pakistan, says Na ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

12 minutes ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

24 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

27 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbalâ€™ ..

31 minutes ago

Saqib Club Wins Inter Club Volleyball Championship ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.