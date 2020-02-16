NAB recovers Rs 150 bln during 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recovered Rs 150 billion from the corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer during 2019.

According to NAB report, the Bureau has so far recovered Rs 178 billion during the tenure of incumbent chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

The bureau had already disposed off a total of 46,123 complaints, out of 51,591 received during 2019, while action was being taken to dispose off remaining 13,299 complaints.

NAB had authorised 1,464 complaint verifications, out of which 1,362 complaint verifications have been completed, while investigations of 770 complaint verifications were being continued right now.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had approved 574 inquiries, completed 658 inquiries and investigations were continued against 859 remaining inquiries as per law during 2019.

Likewise, the Bureau had authorised 221 investigations in 2019 out of which 217 investigations had been taken to logical conclusion and 335 investigations were being conducted as per law.

The bureau had filed 101 corruption references in different accountability courts from out of 179 mega corruption references, while 46 references has been taken to logical conclusion.

Right now from out of 179 mega corruption references, 13 inquiries and 19 investigations were nearing completion.

A total of 1,275 corruption references involving Rs 943 billion were at different stages of hearing in 25 accountability courts.

The bureau has received over 30,000 applications from the affectees of Mudarba and Mukharika scandals.NAB has so far arrested 45 persons besides filing 28 references in different accountability courts.

The bureau has established Complaint Cells its regional offices for promptly registering and resolving people's complaints.

The bureau has also started comprehensive grading system for monitoring and evaluating the performance of NAB's officers.

NAB has established over 50,000 character building societies in across country universities and colleges.

