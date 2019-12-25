UrduPoint.com
NAB Recovers Rs 153 Bln In Last 27 Months, Says Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

NAB recovers Rs 153 bln in last 27 months, says chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested 630 accused, filed 600 references, deposited Rs 153 billion in the national exchequer in the last 27 months, said Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested 630 accused, filed 600 references, deposited Rs 153 billion in the national exchequer in the last 27 months, said Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday.

In a statement, he said the overall ratio of conviction of NAB was 70 percent in the accountability courts, which was highest as comparing to any other such anti graft institution.Right now,1,261 references, having accumulated value of Rs 943 billion, were in 25 different accountability courts. NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual but has affiliations with the state of Pakistan and NAB officers were performing their national duty of eradication of corruption with dedication.

Justice Javed said the anti graft watchdog was making vigorous attempts to eradicate the menace of corruption by pursuing its policy of 'Accountability for All'.

NAB has already set its goal of taking the cases of the corrupt, proclaimed offenders to logical conclusion as per law and ensure the return of looted money of the nation from them.The performance of the bureau has already been acknowledged by prestigious national and international institutions including Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), Mashal Pakistan, Transparency International and World Economic Forum, he said adding according to Gillani and Gallup International 59 percent people of Pakistan expressed confidence over NAB, which has encouraged the bureau's officers as they have redoubled their efforts for eradication of corruption from the country.

