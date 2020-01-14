NAB recovers Rs. 158 billion in two years, says Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice(R) Javed Iqbal said that during last two years, NAB has recovered Rs. 158 billion through direct and indirect from corrupt elements and filed 630 corruption references in accountability courts

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice(R) Javed Iqbal said that during last two years, NAB has recovered Rs.

158 billion through direct and indirect from corrupt elements and filed 630 corruption references in accountability courts.He was chairing a meeting at his office , which was held to review awareness and prevention strategy of NAB on Tuesday.The recovery made by NAB was then returned to thousands of effectees and some government departments but not a single rupee has been received by any NAB officer/official as they are considering eradication of corruption from the country as their national service.The Chairman NAB said that NAB's Awareness Strategy has appreciated by World Economic Forum in its Global Competitive Index Report in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption appreciated in Global Competitive Index report of World Economic Report 2019 which is an honor for Pakistan and NAB.Javed Iqbal said that NAB is mandated to carry out Awareness and Prevention functions against corruption in pursuance of Section 33-C of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

He said that NAB's awareness and prevention strategy remained very successful in 2019 in order to aware people about ill effects of corruption. Under NAB's Awareness and Prevention Strategy, NAB has been engaging different Governmental, Non-Governmental Organizations, media, Civil Society and other segments of society to join hands with NAB's awareness and prevention efforts in order to aware people especially students in Universities/Colleges at an early age.

He said that as per the positive feedback received from various segments of society, NAB's Awareness and prevention efforts have been effectively highlighted by NAB's media wing free of cost in print, electronic and social media throughout the country which has been appreciated by all segments of society.

He said that the present management of NAB has taken various measures to check corruption and to nab corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and absconders.NAB has established more than 65 Prevention Committees throughout the country in order to identify loopholes and suggest ways and means in consultation with concerned departments, due to NAB's efforts and coordination with various public government departments, service delivery especially one window operations of CDA and ICT have been improving gradually, he added.The Chairman NAB said that youth is our future.

In order to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption, NAB had signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with HEC to create awareness among student against corruption as youth is not only our future but also considered a vanguard in this fight. NAB has emphasized on the character building of youth.