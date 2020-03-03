(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 178 billion from the corrupt elements during the tenure of incumbent Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

According to a document, NAB has so far arrested 45 persons besides filing 28 references in different accountability courts.

NAB has established over 50,000 character building societies across country universities and colleges to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early age.

The bureau had authorized 1,464 complaint verifications, out of which 1,362 complaint verifications have been completed, while investigations of 770 complaint verifications were under process during 2019.

Out of 179 mega corruption cases, NAB had filed 98 corruption references in different accountability courts, while 52 references had been taken to logical conclusion.

While 13 inquiries and 16 investigations were under process.

A total of 1,275 corruption references involving Rs 943 billion were at different stages of hearing in 25 accountability courts.

NAB has fixed a period of 10 months�to finish the case right from conducting complaint verification to file a reference.

NAB has introduced new concept of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to have collective wisdom of senior officers which is lending quality.

He said inquiries and investigations of fake housing/cooperative societies would be taken to logical conclusion.