NAB recovers Rs 178 bn, flies 600 references under Javed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) Director General (Operations) National Accountability Bureau, Syed Zahir Shah has said that NAB) has recovered Rs 178 billion besides filing 600 corruption references in different accountability courts during the tenure of current Chairman Justice(R) Javed Iqbal.While briefing on the performance of NAB at a meeting , which was held on Monday , he said that the bureau had received 51,591 complaints during 2019 out of which 46,123 were resolved and action was being taken to resolve remaining 13,299 complaints.NAB has accorded approval of conducting verifications of 1464 complaints, out of which 1362verifications have been completed.

While investigations were being continued on the verification of 770 complaints as per law.NAB had also approved 574 inquiries and completed the inquiries of 658 complaints andinvestigations were continued against 859 inquiries as per law during 2019.NAB has also approved 221 investigations in 2019 out of which 217 investigations had beencompleted and investigations of 335 complaints were being continued.

A total of 1275 corruption references are at different stages of hearing in different accountabilitycourts involving Rs 944 billion corruption.Chairman NAB said that conclusion of cases of mega corruption by using the concept ofcombined investigation team to have collective wisdom on modern lines in the top most priorityof NAB.

NAB has voluntarily prescribed 10 months time from complaint verification to filling ofreference in respected Accountability Court on the basis of solid evidence as per law. Hedirected all DGs of NAB to direct all investigation officers and prosecutors to appear in therespected courts with complete preparation and to have vigorous prosecution on the basis of solidevidence as per law.

He said that NAB has no affiliation with any party, group and individual asour only affiliation is with the state of Pakistan and eradication of corruption is not only our faithbut we are absolutely committed for corruption free Pakistan.