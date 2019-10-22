NAB recovers Rs 1.95 billion from fake housing society

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 1.95 billion from the management of a housing society in rsult of investigation against management of National House Buildings and Roads Development Corporation and others.The said recovery is one of the highest recovery in the history of NAB espacially in the cases of cheatingof public at large.The accused Mian Waseem alias Lucky Ali lured and induced the poor general public by massive advertisement campaign in print, electronic and social media to invest in his illegal societies for last so many years and defrauded them.So far totals claims received by NAB Rawalpindi is 9000 approximately.During the course of investigation Mian Waseem accepted the guilt and submitted an application for plea bargain to Investigation Officer Seemab Qaiser for return of the total liability to NAB.

The plea bargain application has been accepted by NAB to the tune of Rs1.95 Billion.Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi re-iterated that NAB will continue to pursue the corrupt element andcleansing the society from the corrupt element under the leadership of NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal so that the motherland could achieve the dream of corruption free Pakistan.

He said that NAB is making all out efforts to recover the looted money from the swindlers.However, this practice to invest in the unauthorized schemes in greed of more interest and returns on investments must be ended and discouraged.

He urged the people to invest only in the government approved banking system and investment companies. Director General reiterated that bureau's commitment to catch influential and powerful people belonging to private housing societies involved incorruption.