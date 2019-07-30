UrduPoint.com
NAB Recovers Rs 2.12 Billion Through Plea Bargain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 01:02 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 2.12 billion through Plea Bargain (PB) from the accused Asif Mahmood, Arif Ali Directors Technomen Kinetics (Pvt) Ltd involved in collusive bidding, exorbitant rates, corruption and corrupt practices in power generation projects of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 2.12 billion through Plea Bargain (PB) from the accused Asif Mahmood, Arif Ali Directors Technomen Kinetics (Pvt) Ltd involved in collusive bidding, exorbitant rates, corruption and corrupt practices in power generation projects of Sindh.

According to NAB spokesman, plea bargain has been approved in case of Investigation Against Holder of Public Office, Legal Person and Others Involved in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Regarding Extending Illegal favours to M/S Technomen Kinetic (Pvt) Ltd, and Others in Projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) and Misappropriation of Funds.

As per details, Accused Asif Mahmood S/o Syed Irfan Ali and Accused Arif Ali, Directors � Technomen Kinetics (Pvt) Ltd, Sindh Nooriabad Power Company (Pvt) Ltd, Sindh Nooriabad Power Company (Pvt) Ltd Phase-II in connivance with Government officials and others were proved to be involved in collusive bidding, exorbitant rates, Corruption and Corrupt practices in power generation projects of Sindh.

During investigation both accused submitted plea bargain application of Rs. 2.12 Billion to NAB authorities, which will be submitted to Accountability Court for final approval by the Investigation team comprising Younis and Hammad Kamal.

NAB Rawalpindi has once again resolved to vigorously pursue all the corruption cases on merit and with objectivity irrespective of the status of accused in pursuance to Chairman's vision of Look at cases and not faces.

