NAB Recovers Rs 23 Billion Through Plea Bargain

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:49 PM

NAB recovers Rs 23 billion through plea bargain

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi recovered over Rs 23 billion through plea bargain in fake account and illegal allotment of land cases besides sentencing 18 suspects while disqualifying them for 10 years under plea bargain laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi recovered over Rs 23 billion through plea bargain in fake account and illegal allotment of land cases besides sentencing 18 suspects while disqualifying them for 10 years under plea bargain laws.

According to national graft busters' progress report issued on Tuesday regarding fake account and illegal allotment of land cases, some 10 references were filed from out of 43 cases of fake account and allotment of land.

As many as 52 suspects including former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Omni Group, Bilal Shaikh, Hussain Lawai has been arrested.

The arrest warrants of 64 accused in fake accounts cases were issued of which 12 suspects had already been declared proclaimed offenders.

As many as 12 cases were at investigation stage and inquiries of 21 cases were continuing right now.

The Names of 186 suspects in same cases were put on Exit Control List (ECL).

Former President Asif Ali Zardari was nominated in four cases while former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was nominated in one case.

Yousaf Raza Gilani and Faryal Talpur were nominated in one case each, Anwar Majeed of Omni Group was nominated in nine cases.

More references would be filed as the NAB continue receiving documents from different departments and accused being turning as approvers in various cases.

NAB is also determined to produce the accused in the accountability courts right from hospitals to repatriate them from abroad.

