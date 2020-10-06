NAB recovers Rs 23 billion through plea bargain

(@FahadShabbir)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi recovered over Rs 23 billion through plea bargain in fake account and illegal allotment of land cases besides filing ten corruption references from out of a total of 43 such cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi recovered over Rs 23 billion through plea bargain in fake account and illegal allotment of land cases besides filing ten corruption references from out of a total of 43 such cases.

According to NAB report, some 18 suspects had been awarded sentences while disqualifying them for 10 years under plea bargain laws.

Some 12 fake account cases were at investigation stage while inquiries were being continued in 21 such cases.

Some 52 accused in fake account cases included Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Omni Group, Bilal Shaikh, Hussain Lawai and others had been arrested and the names of 168 accused included Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gillani,,Faryal Talpur, Khawaja Anwer Majeed and others had been placed in Exit Control List (ECL) and arrest warrants of 64 accused have so far been issued of which 12 has been declared absconders.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has been nominated in four fake account cases, Former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in one each case, Khawaja Anwer Majeed has been nominated in nine fake account cases.

The fake account accused included former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, directors m/s Zardari Group, Omni group, Khawaja Anwer Majeed, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Group, Chief Executive Officer SBCA Manzoor Qadir Kaka, former Secretary Special Initiatives Sindh, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former Metropolitan Commissioner KMC, Matanat Ali Khan, former metropolitan commissioner Sami uddin Siddique, former Director General Parks and Horticulture KMC, Liaquat Ali Khan, former Administrator KMC Muhammad Hussain Syed, former President Sindh Bank Bilal Shaikh, and former President Arif Habib, Hussain Lawai.